Several Atlanta chefs named James Beard Awards semifinalists

ATLANTA — Several Atlanta chefs and restaurant owners have made the semifinalist list for one of the highest honors in the culinary world.

The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year’s James Beard Awards.

“The James Beard Awards honor those who are creating exceptional food, food media content, and better food systems, while demonstrating a commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive,” according to the foundation.

There are multiple categories that at chef or restauranter can be nominated for: Outstanding Restaurateur, Outstanding Chef, Outstanding Restaurant, Emerging Chef, Best New Restaurant, Outstanding Bakery, Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker, Outstanding Hospitality, Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages, Outstanding Bar, and Best Chef by region.

Here are the semifinalists from Atlanta and north Georgia.

Outstanding Chef: Atsushi Hayakawa, Hayakawa, Atlanta, GA

Outstanding Hospitality, Cooks & Soldiers, Atlanta, GA

Best Chef Southeast: Pete Amadhanirundr, Puma Yu’s, Athens, GA

Best Chef Southeast: Arnaldo Castillo, Tio Lucho’s, Atlanta, GA

Best Chef Southeast: Erika Council, Bomb Biscuits, Atlanta, GA

Best Chef Southeast: Rod Lassiter and Parnass Savang, Talat Market, Atlanta, GA

Best Chef Southeast: Duane Nutter, Southern National, Atlanta, GA

The James Beard Foundation will narrow down the list to the finalists on April 3 with the winners announced on June 10 in Chicago.

