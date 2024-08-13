Roswell approves converting historic Masonic Lodge into open-air pavilion next to new parking deck

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council has approved a new project to build a parking deck and convert a historic building into an open-air pavilion.

The lodge has been considered a landmark of Roswell and historically significant for almost 100 years. Originally, it was a Methodist Church before the Masonic Lodge took it over and renovated it in 1952.

Earlier this year, the city announced plans to demolish the building which is acquired through eminent domain, to make room for a parking deck. The city said the garage was crucial for more parking downtown, but it was met with opposition from the mayor and historical groups.

At Monday’s meeting, the Roswell City Council ended up voting to save the Masonic Lodge and instead convert it into an open-air pavilion.

“Tonight history was made. City of Roswell, Georgia Government motioned to save the Masonic Lodge in Roswell, GA. We want to sincerely thank Mayor and Council on this decision,” the group Save Roswell’s History said in a statement. “Thank you to all the volunteers for their dedication to this matter. We appreciate you beyond words.”