Rory McIlroy eyes history at the Masters, holds two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau

AUGUSTA, GA — It’s shaping up to be a historic Sunday at Augusta National as Rory McIlroy finds himself 18 holes away from completing golf’s prestigious career Grand Slam.

McIlroy, who surged into the lead with a dazzling third-round 66, enters the final round of The Masters at 12-under par, holding a two stroke advantage over Bryson DeChambeau. The Northern Irishman’s Saturday round featured a tournament record six consecutive 3’s to start and included two eagles, cementing one of the most electric rounds in recent Masters history.

Now, with just one round remaining, McIlroy stands on the brink of becoming only the sixth player in golf history to win all four major championships.

“I just as much as anyone else knows what can happen on the final day here,” McIlroy said, acknowledging Augusta’s history of dramatic Sunday swings.

DeChambeau, who carded a long birdie on the 18th to close the gap, will tee off alongside McIlroy in the final pairing as the two go head-to-head for the coveted green jacket.

Golf fans around the world will be watching closely, as the final round promises a thrilling conclusion and the potential crowning of a Grand Slam champion.