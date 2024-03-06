Roof at iconic Mary Mac’s Tea Room partially collapses overnight

Roof partially collapses at Mary Mac's in midtown

ATLANTA — The roof at an iconic Midtown Atlanta restaurant has partially collapsed overnight.

A viewer called Channel 2 Action News at around 4 a.m. reporting a roof collapse at Mary Mac’s Tea Room on Ponce De Leon Avenue.

A large amount of wreckage was seen in front of the restaurant in midtown Atlanta.

The restaurant has been an Atlanta institution for years, serving up traditional Southern comfort food.

Utility crews are on the scene working to clear the area.

Several lanes are blocked on Ponce De Leon Avenue between Myrtle and Penn Avenue.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!