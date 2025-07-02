Road closures begin ahead of Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — Preparations are officially underway for the 56th running of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, with road closures beginning today on Peachtree Road.

The stretch of Peachtree Road between Lenox Parkway and Lenox Road is now closed and will remain shut down until Friday morning. Additional rolling closures and detours are planned throughout the week as organizers set up for the massive event.

More than 52,000 runners are expected to participate in the iconic race, which kicks off Friday morning, July 4, at Lenox Square. Drivers in the Buckhead and Midtown areas are urged to plan ahead for traffic changes and allow extra time when traveling through the area.