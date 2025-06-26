Reports of ‘fireball’ seen in multiple states as June Bootid meteor shower peaks overhead

ATLANTA, GA — Several people in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee have reported seeing a large fireball falling from the sky.

This timing coincides with the Bootid meteor showers which peaks on June 27.

According to the International Meteor Organization, the shower is active from June 22 to June 27.

Meteorologist Christina Edwards tells WSB Radio that there are other annual meteor showers this time of year.

The American Meteor Society says that more than 120 reports of a fireball spotted just before 12:30 Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City speculates it was a meteor but could not confirm that fact.

According to NASA, fireballs are “exceptionally bright meteors that are spectacular enough to to be seen over a very wide area”.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.