‘Rally on the Runway’ at Georgia Aquarium aims to raise $1 million for pediatric cancer research

ATLANTA — Dozens of children are diagnosed with cancer each day in the United States, and tonight, a special event at the Georgia Aquarium is working to make a difference.

The 15th annual “Rally on the Runway” fundraiser, hosted by the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research, brings together families, supporters, and athletes in a bid to raise $1 million for pediatric cancer research.

The evening features a silent auction and a heartwarming fashion show where the models are Rally Kids, children battling cancer walking the runway in outfits provided by Dillard’s. Joining them on the stage is Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion, who serves as the event’s honorary chair.

“I actually get to walk the runway with the kids, and spend time with them beforehand at the aquarium, which I’m super pumped about,” Pinion said.

Rally Foundation CEO and founder Dean Crowe said the organization is committed to putting donations directly into research. “Ninety-three cents of every dollar goes to funding research for childhood cancer,” she noted.

Since its founding 20 years ago, the Rally Foundation has awarded more than $40 million in research grants. To donate or learn more, visit rallyfoundation.org.