Prostate cancer screenings can lower man’s risk of death, analysis shows

ATLANTA — Regular prostate cancer screenings can save lives, according to new analysis.

The data shows getting screened for prostate cancer can decrease a man’s risk of death by 20 percent.

Men who avoid prostate cancer screenings and those who are 55 and older and men who have a family history of prostate cancer have a 45 percent higher risk of dying from the disease.

Analysts say prostate cancer is most treatable if it is caught by doctors in the earlier stages.

According to the American Cancer Society, 35,000 men died from prostate cancer in the U.S. in 2024. It is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in men after lung cancer.