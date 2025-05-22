Piedmont Park Pool to remain closed on Memorial Day due to renovation delays

ATLANTA — The Piedmont Park Pool will remain closed this Memorial Day weekend.

According to park officials, the pool has been undergoing extensive renovations during the off-season, including upgrades to pumps, resurfacing and tiling, fresh paint, an accessible lift, and new shade structures. However, recent rain has delayed construction, pushing back the project timeline.

“There’s still some work left to do,” the Piedmont Park Conservancy said in a statement. The pool is now awaiting a final inspection by Fulton County, which is scheduled for next Tuesday.

While the delay means no cannonballs or sun-soaked poolside lounging this Memorial Day, officials say the improvements will offer a better experience once the pool reopens later this summer.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story