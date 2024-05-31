People need to prepare to not have water for unspecified amount of time, Watershed says

ATLANTA — A water main break is having a widespread impact across parts of Atlanta.

Al Wiggins Jr., commissioner for the Department of Watershed Management of Atlanta, said the department started getting reports of little to no water pressure from Atlanta residents around 8 a.m. Friday.

The main break is impacting people in East Atlanta, downtown, midtown, the westside, and southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta City Hall, Fulton County offices, and many of the downtown attractions like the Georgia Aquarium, have closed because of the main break.

Wiggins said that repairs on the main won’t begin until 5 p.m. and businesses and homeowners should prepare to not have water for an unspecified amount of time.