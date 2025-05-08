Peachtree Corners hosts community meeting to explore creating city police department

(Natalia Bratslavsky - stock.adob)
By WSB Radio News Staff and Austin Eller

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA — City leaders in Peachtree Corners will host a public meeting tonight to discuss the potential formation of a city-run police department. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church on Peachtree Parkway and will also be streamed live on the city’s website.

During the meeting, the city manager will present findings from a recent feasibility study examining the projected costs, current crime levels, and demographic data to determine whether a municipal police force is a viable option. The study also includes comparisons with other metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies.

Officials will outline the potential advantages and disadvantages of establishing a city police department versus continuing to rely on county law enforcement services. The presentation marks the first phase of a broader proposal, which includes a community feedback period set to take place over the summer.

City officials say the matter is expected to go before the City Council for consideration later this fall.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!