Peachtree Corners hosts community meeting to explore creating city police department

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA — City leaders in Peachtree Corners will host a public meeting tonight to discuss the potential formation of a city-run police department. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church on Peachtree Parkway and will also be streamed live on the city’s website.

During the meeting, the city manager will present findings from a recent feasibility study examining the projected costs, current crime levels, and demographic data to determine whether a municipal police force is a viable option. The study also includes comparisons with other metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies.

Officials will outline the potential advantages and disadvantages of establishing a city police department versus continuing to rely on county law enforcement services. The presentation marks the first phase of a broader proposal, which includes a community feedback period set to take place over the summer.

City officials say the matter is expected to go before the City Council for consideration later this fall.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story