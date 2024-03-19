Peach Pass parking now available at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

Peach Pass now good in NC and FL Georgia customers will not have to make any changes on their account to take advantage of the new benefit unless they have a Pay n GO! pass from a CVS or Walgreens pharmacy. (Sandra Parrish)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Peach Pass parking is now available at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport West Parking Deck.

The Georgia State Road and Tollway Authority announced on Monday that Peach Pass customers, both personal and corporate accounts, with auto-replenishments will be automatically opted into the Peach Pass Plus program.

This program will enable them to use their Peach Pass to park at the airport’s West Parking Deck.

Customers can use their Peach Pass for contactless entry and payment for parking when they come to the airport.

The GSRTA provided a step-by-step of how to sign up, the next steps to take, and also offered options on how to OPT out:

How to Sign Up: If you have a credit or debit card set up with auto-replenishment for your Peach Pass account, you are automatically enrolled in Peach Pass Plus and can use the program to park at the ATL West Deck at the Atlanta Airport starting in March! If you are not signed up for auto-replenishment, you can take advantage of this new benefit for Peach Pass customers by adding a credit or debit card to your account and opting into auto-replenishment on mypeachpass.com or the Peach Pass GO! 2.0 Mobile App.

If you have a credit or debit card set up with auto-replenishment for your Peach Pass account, you are automatically enrolled in Peach Pass Plus and can use the program to park at the ATL West Deck at the Atlanta Airport starting in March! If you are not signed up for auto-replenishment, you can take advantage of this new benefit for Peach Pass customers by adding a credit or debit card to your account and opting into auto-replenishment on mypeachpass.com or the Peach Pass GO! 2.0 Mobile App. What to Do Now : Log into Your Peach Pass account via mypeachpass.com or the Peach Pass GO! 2.0 mobile app to ensure your contact and payment information are up-to-date. Customers can change their opt in or out status by logging into the Peach Pass GO! 2.0 mobile app or their Peach Pass account via mypeachpass.com. On the account dashboard, click the Peach Pass Plus tab and select the OPT IN/OUT line to choose the appropriate status.

: Log into Your Peach Pass account via mypeachpass.com or the Peach Pass GO! 2.0 mobile app to ensure your contact and payment information are up-to-date. Customers can change their opt in or out status by logging into the Peach Pass GO! 2.0 mobile app or their Peach Pass account via mypeachpass.com. On the account dashboard, click the Peach Pass Plus tab and select the OPT IN/OUT line to choose the appropriate status. OPT Out Instructions: If you would like to OPT OUT of the Peach Pass Plus program, please use the following instructions:

• Go to the mypeachpass.com website or Peach Pass GO 2.0 Mobile app.

• Log in with your account credentials (Username and Password) and you will be redirected to the My Dashboard page.

• On the tabs listed, go to Peach Pass Plus and click. You will see the option of selecting “OPT IN/OUT Peach Pass Plus.” Select OPT OUT to remove your account from Peach Pass Plus parking program.

• If you have any further questions, feel free to contact our customer support team for further information/details.

Directions to ATL Airport - West Parking Deck: Please click here to get directions to get to the ATL West Parking deck from points North, South, East and West of Metro Atlanta. Signage on the Airport’s roadways will direct customers to the ATL West Deck/Rental Car Center once you arrive. Customers will enter the deck, park, and access the Airport via the well-marked Georgia International Convention Center (GICC) Station on the SkyTrain.

For more information on directions to the parking deck, costs and charges, pre-paid BancPass, and more, visit www.peachpass.com/peach-pass-plus/.