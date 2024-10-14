Over 600 dogs available for adoption in DeKalb County

2023 most popular pet names, trends in America Taylor Swift, Barbie, Wednesday, Travis Kelce and more helped to inspire not only popular culture over the last year but have also inspired the names of cats and dogs this year. (smrm1977/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Animal Services shelter is extremely overcrowded, so now is the perfect time to adopt a dog.

They have over 600 dogs that need to be adopted.

The facility has a capacity of 475 dogs.

Workers with the shelter say the overcrowding takes a toll on their staff, volunteers, and the dogs themselves.

Due to the overcrowding, many of the dogs are at risk of euthanasia.

One example of a dog that desperately needs a forever home is Beck Oliver.

He’s 4 years old, weighs 82 lbs., is friendly with kids and other dogs.

He is “easy on a leash”, non-destructive, and almost never barks!

He’s potty trained, knows basic commands, and does great when left alone.

There is no fee to adopt Beck Oliver.

The DeKalb County Animal Services shelter is open 7 days a week starting at 11 a.m.

It closes at 7 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

They are located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.



