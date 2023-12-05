One of Atlanta’s busiest roads is about to get a $21.5 million makeover

ATLANTA — One of northwest Atlanta’s busiest roads and fastest-growing corridors is about to get a makeover.

Our partners at Channel 2 attended the city’s groundbreaking Tuesday morning on the renovation of Howell Mill Road.

“This Howell Mill Road corridor is one of Atlanta’s busiest for development, so we’re excited for today’s groundbreaking,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

The $21.5 million “Complete Streets Project” will repave the sometimes wavy and bumpy ride for those walking, riding or driving on the two miles of Howell Mill from Collier Road on the north end to Marietta Street and West Midtown.

It will add sidewalks, new protected bike lanes and coordinating traffic signals.

Officials have discussed improvements along Howell Mill for nearly a decade as the area went from mostly industrial to people living, working, eating and shopping along the corridor.

Executive Director of Propel ATL, Rebecca Serna, biked to the event on Tuesday and says the project is needed now with so much development.

The improvements will be for anyone living in nearby apartments, residents who frequent the corridor’s shops and restaurants, or for those trying to catch the bus or simply cross the street safely, Serna added.

To start, officials say they will be moving utilities, so you may not see much change at first. The project could take up to three years to complete, but there are incentives for the contractor to finish early.

©2023 Cox Media Group