OK campers, rise and shine it’s Groundhog Day! Early spring or six more weeks of winter ahead?

JACKSON, Ga. — It’s Groundhog Day. Again.

While most eyes are on Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania (who predicted in early spring). Gen. Beauregard Lee is the go-to groundhog here in Georgia.

Lee emerged from his home at the Dauset Trails Nature Center on Friday morning around 7:30 a.m. and he is in agreement with Phil.

No shadow was in sight so early spring is on the way for Georgia!

Lee was a celebrity groundhog for decades in Gwinnett County before he moved to Jackson. The current “Beau” is the “bachelor nephew” of the original Gen. Lee.

What some Georgians may not know is there is a second groundhog prognosticator: Yonah the North Georgia Groundhog in Cleveland, Georgia.

Yonah is new to the groundhog game. He made his first prediction of an early spring in 2020 at the North Georgia Wildlife Park.

