Officials preparing for possible flight interruptions at Atlanta airport due to Hurricane Helene

ATLANTA — Officials at the world’s busiest airport are preparing for possible flight interruptions due to Hurricane Helene.

Officials for Delta Airlines, which is headquartered in Atlanta, say that any customer who experiences flight cancellations through Sept. 27 due to the hurricane are able to rebook future travel for free. The deadline to rebook is Oct. 1, officials say.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Helene. The hurricane’s path is going towards Florida before making its way up towards Georgia.

Atlanta officials are continuing to make preparations including clearing storm drains in areas prone to flooding and preparing roads and highways for possible impacts.

Future Travel Rebooking Options: 1. When rebooked travel occurs on or before October 01, 2024 in the same cabin of service as originally booked, the fare difference will be waived. A fare difference may apply when the waiver is class to class restrictive and the original booking class is not maintained in the rebooked itinerary. 2. When rebooked travel occurs after October 01, 2024, a difference in fare may apply. 3. If travel is not able to be rescheduled within these guidelines, customers may cancel their reservation and apply any unused value of the ticket toward the purchase of a new ticket for a period of one year from the original ticket issuance. Applicable fare difference may apply for new travel dates. Final travel must be completed by end of ticket validity. *When rescheduled travel occurs beyond October 01, 2024, the change fee will be waived. However, a difference in fare may apply. Final travel must be completed by end of ticket validity, one year from date of original issue. If travel is not able to be rescheduled within these guidelines, customers may cancel their reservation and apply any unused value of the ticket toward the purchase of a new ticket for a period of one year from the original ticket issuance. Applicable change fee and fare difference will apply for new travel dates. Final travel must be completed by end of ticket validity. Conditions and Restrictions Eligibility only for customers with an Original Ticket Issue Date on or before September 25, 2024. Changes to origins and destinations may increase fares. Any difference in fare between your original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.

According to Flight Aware, as of 8:22 p.m., there are more than 1,046 delays and 13 cancellations within, into, or out of the United States at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

If your flight has been canceled due to the severe weather, you are required to be rebooked for free, according to the Department of Transportation.

For more information about flight cancellations or delays, click here.