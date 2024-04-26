NFL DRAFT 2024: Falcons grab quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with first round draft pick

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies throws the ball in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

DETROIT, Mich. — For the third year in a row, the Atlanta Falcons have the eighth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

So who did they draft as their first-round pick? University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is the newest Falcon.

He played four seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers from 2018 to 2021 before transferring to Washington in 2022.

Penix, a 6-foot-2 senior at Washington grew up in Tampa, Florida.

