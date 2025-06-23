New study ranks Atlanta as one of America’s best cities to live

ATLANTA — A new study highlights Atlanta’s growing appeal, ranking it the second-best city to live in the United States, just behind Honolulu.

The ranking comes from the 2025 Global Liveability Index by The Economist, which evaluates 173 cities around the world based on factors such as stability, health care, education, infrastructure, and environment.

Atlanta also earned recognition on the global stage, coming in at No. 29 among all cities surveyed. Copenhagen, Denmark claimed the top spot worldwide.

The annual index is used by companies to assess living conditions in cities around the world, helping them determine hardship allowances for employees relocating internationally.

The new ranking reflects Atlanta’s continued growth and rising appeal as a place to live.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story