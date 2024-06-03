New study names Georgia small town ‘most charming in North America’

Betway Insider released its list of the most charming towns in North America this week – and Decatur, Georgia took the top spot.

The online gambling agency reportedly analyzed a variety of metrics, from “positive sentiment through to the number of landmarks and museums,” researchers write.

“Decatur boasts 21 parks, 10 art galleries, four museums, and six landmarks,” Betway Insider underscores.

Research also shows the trend for people leaving bigger cities in favor of small towns “is still going strong,” a spokesperson adds.

Here is Betway’s list of the top 10 most charming small towns in the United States and Canada:

Decatur, Georgia Whitehorse, Canada Langley, Canada Zanesville, Ohio Bainbridge Island, Washington Brockville, Canada Denison, Texas Duncan, Canada Owen Sound, Canada Kerrville, Texas

Read more about the study here.









