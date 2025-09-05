New report finds business is booming in Georgia

ATLANTA — A new report finds that in 2022, the industry saw a more than $80B economic output in Georgia.

Bill Anderson, President of Associated Builders and Contractors of Georgia says, “this figure represents a comprehensive impact across the state’s economy, encompassing direct, indirect, and induced effects.”

He says they are facing struggles with workforce development, and some sectors are adjusting pricing because of tariff uncertainty.

He says younger generations are looking at construction as a viable career option, so they are increasing their outreach efforts in schools.

Overall, he believes the future of the industry in Georgia is positive.