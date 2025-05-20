New PGA TOUR Superstore coming to Buckhead Square

ATLANTA, GA — The PGA TOUR Superstore plans to open a new location in the Buckhead Square Shopping Center on Peachtree Road.

It would be where the Haverty’s is currently located. That store is closing this summer.

The Buckhead location will be the fourth PGA TOUR Superstore location in metro Atlanta and its first in the city limits since a former Buckhead location closed due to the great recession. It was where Passion City Church is now located.

An opening date for the new PGA TOUR Superstore has not yet been announced.