Need water? Here’s where you can get it in Atlanta, DeKalb County

ATLANTA — Thousands of people in metro Atlanta have been without water service since water main breaks across the city on Friday.

The City of Atlanta and DeKalb County Government are trying to provide a little relief to residents. Both are giving away bottled water to the community.

In Atlanta, you can head to one of several fire stations to pick up a case of water per resident.

Participating fire station locations include:

71 Elliot Street

1568 Jonesboro Road

447 Boulevard

1048 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard

DeKalb County residents can pick up bottled water at the DeKalb County Human Services Complex on Warren Street from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

They say the water is available to those living in the affected areas experiencing low to no water pressure.