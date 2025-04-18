Nearly 7K new jobs added in March, Georgia Department of Labor says

One Clayton County woman says someone opened a claim in her name, and now she’s out more than $17,000.

ATLANTA — Nearly 7,000 new jobs were added in March, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.

The labor commissioner says with 6,900 new jobs added to the state, there are plenty of opportunities with about 3 openings per every Georgian right now.

Fortune 500 company CRH announced plans to open a new facility in Roswell to create more than 300 high-paying jobs.

The job sector with the most gains was the health care and social assistance.

Officials say Georgia’s unemployment rate held at 3.6%.