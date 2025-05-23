Nationwide cucumber recall expands to multiple states, including Georgia

FILE PHOTO: Cucumbers have been recalled after being linked to a salmonella outbreak in several states.

WELLINGTON, FL — A current cucumber recall over salmonella has been expanded to multiple states, including Georgia.

PennRose Farms LLC is recalling five pound mesh bags of whole cucumbers that were sent to restaurant distribution centers in five states, including Georgia.

In a company announcement, PennRose Farms states that they were notified by their supplier, Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. that the cucumbers in question are grown by Florida-based Bedner Growers, whose tainted cucumbers were linked to more than 550 illnesses last year.

The bags can be identified using the UPC code 841214101714, packaged between May 2-May 5, with lot numbers (48-122, 48-123, 48-124, 48-125).

These products were shipped to Restaurant Depot distribution centers located in New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, Illinois, and Ohio.

Food and drink contaminated with salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

More than two dozen people have fallen sick nationwide.