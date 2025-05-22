MomoCon kicks off at Georgia World Congress Center this weekend

MomoCon Costumes (KRVEKOSKI/Momocon)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — One of the Southeast’s largest pop culture conventions, MomoCon, officially kicks off today at the Georgia World Congress Center, bringing together fans of cosplay, animation, gaming, and music for a four-day celebration.

Organizers say more than 60,000 attendees are expected to pour into downtown Atlanta over the weekend, with the event running through Sunday.

The Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau estimates MomoCon’s economic impact at over $42 million, a significant boost for local hotels, restaurants, and transportation services.

This year’s event marks the 20th anniversary of MomoCon in Atlanta.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!