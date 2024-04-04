MLK assassination 56 years later: How the King family is remembering the civil rights icon today

ATLANTA — The King Center is commemorating one of the darkest moments in the King family’s history and American history on Thursday.

Thursday marks 56 years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn. on April 4, 1968.

The civil rights leader was visiting Memphis to help sanitation workers rally for better wages and safer working conditions and delivered what would become known as his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech the day before he was killed.

On Thursday, the King Center is hosting a wreath-laying ceremony to celebrate King’s life and legacy. Rev. Dr. Bernice King, CEO of The King Center, and other members of The King Family will attend.

The National Park Service will also hold a candlelight ceremony Thursday night.

