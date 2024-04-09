Missy Elliott to make stop in Atlanta on first headlining tour

Missy Elliott to make stop in Atlanta on first headlining tour Missy Elliott is pictured during a ceremony to award her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — Music icon Missy Elliott is making a stop in Atlanta on her first headline tour this summer.

The rapper and singer will perform at State Farm Arena on July 27.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts,’” Elliott said in a news release. “Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour.”

Missy Elliot most recently dropped an album called “Iconology” in 2019.

She will be joined by metro Atlanta native Ciara, along with rapper Busta Rhymes and producer Timbaland.

General tickets for the concert go on sale Friday morning.

