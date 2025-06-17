Mini-soccer field coming to Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station ahead of World Cup

ATLANTA — A seventh MARTA station will soon feature a mini-soccer field as part of a growing initiative to connect Atlanta communities through sport.

The field to be built near the Hamilton E. Holmes MARTA station, is the latest addition to the Station Soccer program, a project led by local youth organization Soccer in the Streets. The goal is to create accessible soccer spaces tied to public transit, helping neighborhoods connect and thrive.

“So it really becomes a true kind of community asset that catalyzes the type of connections we want to make in neighborhoods,” said Kaseem Ladipo, Executive Director of Soccer in the Streets.

Since 2016, the organization has partnered with MARTA to construct six mini-fields around the city. With the World Cup coming to Atlanta in 2026, Soccer in the Streets aims to have at least 10 fields near stations by then.

“This is part of the legacy work that Atlanta is doing around the sport as we get geared up for the World Cup,” Ladipo said. “We’re really excited about that station coming online to be another neighborhood and provide high-quality soccer programming.”

The Hamilton E. Holmes field is expected to be completed in time for next year’s tournament being held in Atlanta.