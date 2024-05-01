Metro Atlanta Uber and Lyft drivers planning strike, demanding fair pay and protections

Strike FILE PHOTO: Lyft and Uber drivers are planning to strike on May Day. (John M. Chase/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Atlanta Uber and Lyft drivers are joining a national day of action called May Day.

The day is in demand for fair pay and deactivation protections.

On Wednesday, the Justice for App Workers coalition is initiating a national day of action with strike action in Atlanta to protest the nation’s app companies.

Justice For App Workers represents over 130,000 rideshare and delivery drivers across the United States.

The coalition is holding work stoppages, protesting to demand higher wages and job protections from rideshare and delivery companies.

Demonstrations and strike activities are planned in United States cities, including New York, Chicago, Orlando, Denver, Hartford, Tampa, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Providence, Philadelphia, Miami, Portland, Newark, Nashville, and Charlotte.

The coalition began in New York City in 2022 and has grown across the country.

In a press release, app workers in Atlanta say they are prepared to take action on May 1 to call out the “insatiable corporate greed of America’s app companies.” They also plan to address growing issues for rideshare and delivery workers in the city and across the nation.

“The May Day app worker demonstrations and work stoppages are a result of the exploitation and human toll behind the algorithms and policies governing these platforms. Workers hope to highlight the urgent need for regulations to safeguard their rights and livelihoods in the digital age. Drivers are seeking a union so they can have a mechanism to address sexual harassment and assault at work, industrywide poverty wages, unfair deactivations without due process that take their livelihoods in the click of a button, and to have a voice at work,” the release stated.

On February 14, thousands of app workers across the country went on strike, along with workers in Canada, and the UK, in the largest display of activism around the mistreatment of app workers in the last decade.