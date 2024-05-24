Metro Atlanta student in viral ‘Black Panther’ dancing video graduates from high school

Ron Clark Academy dancing sensation graduates from high school Jaycob Linsey, who attended Ron Clark Academy, graduated from Therrell High School graduate. He will attendiAlabama A&M University in the fall.

A Ron Clark Academy student who went viral six years ago for his reaction to seeing “Black Panther” is now smiling and dancing for another reason: his graduation.

Jaycob Linsey graduated from Therrell High School in southwest Atlanta this week.

You may remember Jaycob as the kid who danced on top of his seat when Ron Clark Academy students were told they were going to a special screening of “Black Panther” in 2018.

The video has been viewed more than 10 million times since then on Facebook alone, not counting the thousands of shares on Instagram and X. It even got the attention of the late star Chadwick Boseman.

That moment when the whole school finds out they’re going to see Marvel’s new movie, Black Panther! #ronclarkacademy #blackpanther ___ #Repost Ron Clark ・・・ The students just found out we are all going to see BLACK PANTHER! We will have a day of cultural classes, African dancers, historical lessons and then we will all go see the film! Turn up!!!! Posted by Ron Clark Academy on Friday, February 2, 2018

Of course, what better way to celebrate graduating than recreating the viral moment. Ron Clark Academy’s communications director shared video from Jaycob’s graduation party and it looks like he still has the moves.

Linsey was in sixth grade when he had his viral moment. Now, he’s getting ready to head to Alabama A&M this fall.

