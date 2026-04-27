Metro Atlanta county implements water restrictions amid drought

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta county is putting new water restrictions in place as drought conditions continue across Georgia.

Fayette County, Georgia officials said they are asking customers to conserve water and voluntarily limit outdoor irrigation to two days per week.

Residents are being asked to follow an odd-even watering schedule, with even-numbered addresses watering on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and odd-numbered addresses on Thursdays and Sundays.

Officials said Georgia has experienced a rainfall deficit of 6 to 12 inches.

Data shows 98% of the state is experiencing severe drought conditions, with extreme drought covering 71% of Georgia, including metro Atlanta.

Exceptional drought conditions impact 27% of the state, mainly in South Georgia, according to officials.

The Department of Agriculture has added an additional 20 counties to the list designated as natural disaster areas, bringing the total to 146 Georgia counties. Among the impacted counties include including Barrow, Forsyth, Gwinnett, Hall, and Walton.

The designation also includes several surrounding metro counties eligible for federal assistance.

University of Georgia Agricultural Climatologist Pam Knox said the region is still dealing with significant dryness as conditions persist.

Officials said about 9.6 million Georgians are currently living in drought-affected areas, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.