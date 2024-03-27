Memorial scholarship launched after Gainesville High School baseball player’s tragic death

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Gainesville High School has launched a scholarship in memory of a student who died after an accident at the school’s batting cages last year.

On Nov. 20, Jeremy Medina, 18, was in critical condition after being hit in the head during batting practice.

“As a player followed through on his swing, Jeremy leaned into the net and was struck in the head,” Gainesville High School Principal Jamie Green said in December. “There is no horseplay, no misconduct, and no intent.”

He was declared brain-dead and became an organ donor.

This week, Gainesville High School announced the Jeremy Medina Memorial Scholarship in honor of his memory.

It will support a graduating Gainesville High School graduating senior who “embodies Jeremy’s qualities of hard work, character, athleticism, and academic excellence.”

To kickstart the scholarship, the GHS Dugout Club is raffling a red Kawasaki Brute Force 300 ATV.

Raffle tickets are $25 or you can buy five tickets for $100.

The raffle drawing will be held on April 15.