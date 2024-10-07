MARTA to skip over Brookhaven Station for 6 weeks during construction

MARTA announces trains will bypass Brookhaven Station as platform repaved in October

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — MARTA trains will skip the Brookhaven stop for the next six weeks.

Officials said this stop is so construction crews can replace outdated pavers on the rail station platform.

MARTA said that the train service for the Gold Line will work as scheduled otherwise. Officials also said that trains can still pass through the station.

In the meantime, MARTA will provide bus shuttle service between Brookhaven and Lenox Station to the south and Brookhaven and Chamblee Station to the north.

MARTA advises travelers to give themselves an extra 15 minutes of time when traveling.

Future work for the Brookhaven station includes canopy and wall repairs, new restrooms and more.