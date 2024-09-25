Marietta native, Boston Celtics MVP Jaylen Brown launches brand, turns down $50M in endorsements

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta native and Wheeler High School alum Jaylen Brown, an NBA MVP and Boston Celtics champion, chose to turn down millions of dollars of potential endorsements to launch his own brand instead.

According to a release from a spokeswoman for the NBA star, rather than take a slew of endorsement deals for what could have promised $50 million from sneaker companies, Brown chose to launch his own platform, 741.

The new performance brand 741 marks what Brown’s representation calls a bold new chapter in his career.

Instead of endorsements, Brown will be the full owner of 741, including creative control of the brand. Products from Brown’s new venture are available for pre-order online and will go up for live sale on Oct. 22 both online and in some select retail stores.

According to Brown’s relations team, 741 is a deeply personal and significant brand name for the NBA player, saying that “throughout his life, the numbers 7, 4, and 1 have appeared frequently, each representing spiritual awakening, hard work, and new beginnings, respectively.”

In a statement, Brown said “741 is more than just a sneaker brand—it’s a statement about independence, creativity, and ownership.”

Discussing his decision to turn down $50 million in offers, Brown said he instead wanted to make his own solution for the traditional athlete endorsement model. By self-funding and launching 74, he said he’ll be taking steps to build something lasting.

“The understanding of ownership and value is what’s important for the next generation of athletes. It’s time to think different and be different…create new ideas. It’s time to create more value for everyone involved, from athletes to consumers to employees and the communities that support them,” Brown said, adding that part of the idea came from the inspiration of Kobe Bryant.

On top of building his own brand instead of receiving endorsements, Brown said he intends to sign his own athlete endorsement deals to 741 directly, offering partnerships that give players more control over their sneaker designs and making products that are more tailored to their specific needs and styles, according to Brown’s spokeswoman.

“I want 741 to be a brand that gives back and makes sure kids of all walks of life can have shoes they love, without the crazy price tags,” Brown said, commenting on affordability. The NBA star plans to set low costs for big kid shoe sizes, with prices marked 40% or moe below his competitors.



