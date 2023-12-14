Major Atlanta airport project completed ahead of schedule – here’s what travelers can expect

Stormy weather causes hundreds of flight delays at Atlanta airport ahead of Thanksgiving

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the busiest airport in the world, is preparing to host over 3.3 million passengers this holiday season.

Atlanta airport officials said one of the ways they are preparing for the holiday rush this year is the completion of the Main Security Checkpoint project. A major factor of the project was replacing 19 legacy security screening machines with new Analogic CT machines.

Since 2022, passengers have only had access to limited checkpoints at the Atlanta airport, causing longer wait times while crews worked to replace the existing screening technology.

“The new state-of-the-art equipment represents the aviation security industry’s most advanced technology for detecting current and evolving threats at baggage and passenger security checkpoints,” airport officials said.

Hartsfield-Jackson is one of the country’s few airports with the latest technology.

“Obviously, everyone comes to the airport and dreads going through security, so hopefully that will help out a lot,” traveler Taylor Woogler said.

The $66 million project was slated to be completed in April 2024, but crews were able to complete it well before their deadline.

Although the new technology will assist with wait times, airport officials are advising travelers to still plan on standing in line due to the high travel volume for the holiday season.

