Madonna announces rescheduled tour and yes – Atlanta is one of the stops

Madonna - The Celebration Tour (LiveNation)

ATLANTA — Madonna has rescheduled most of the North American dates of her ‘Celebration Tour’ and will be coming to Atlanta next year.

She was originally scheduled to perform at State Farm Arena on Tuesday, September 5, but had to postpone the summer and fall tour due to a health scare.

On June 24, Madonna “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” her manager Guy Oseary said in a statement. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

The new Atlanta date for the show is April 1, 2024 at State Farm Arena.

Tickets are on sale now and the cheapest seats start at $160 per ticket plus fees.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    We're sending Abby Jessen OVER. THE. EDGE!
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!