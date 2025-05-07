Loggerhead sea turtle nesting season begins on Georgia coast

Loggerhead turtle along Georgia coast
By WSB Radio News Staff and Jonathan O'Brien

JEKYLL ISLAND, GA — Loggerhead sea turtles are already making their way ashore along Georgia’s coast to begin the annual nesting season, with the first nest of the year discovered on May 1st at Jekyll Island.

Since then, nests have been reported on most of Georgia’s barrier islands, according to Mark Dodd with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

“We’re feeling great about the season,” Dodd said. “Last year was a low year, so everyone is sort of expecting it to be a relatively large nesting season this year.”

On average, Georgia sees about 2,500 loggerhead nests each season, but in stronger years, that number can reach as high as 4,000. Dodd says the state may be on track for a higher count this year based on historical nesting patterns.

Loggerhead sea turtles, a threatened species, return each year to Georgia’s coastal beaches to lay their eggs. The nesting season runs through October, and wildlife officials closely monitor the activity to protect both the turtles and their fragile habitat.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

Jonathan O'Brien

Jonathan O'Brien

95.5 WSB News Anchor and Reporter

