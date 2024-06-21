‘The Lion King:’ Tickets go on sale Friday morning for Broadway run at Fox Theatre

ATLANTA — It’s the Circle of Life! “The Lion King” is returning to the Fox Theatre in Atlanta this October and tickets go on sale this morning.

The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical will have a three-week run from Oct. 2 through Oct. 20.

Tickets officially go on sale at 10 a.m. You can buy them by clicking here, by phone or in person at the theater’s box office.

The shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. for performances Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. on Fridays and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. There will also be matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. on Sundays.

The Fox Theatre says to make sure you purchase your ticket through the theatre.

More than 23 million people have seen “The Lion King” on the musical’s tours with over 10,000 performances in 22 years. This will be its first stop in Atlanta since 2018.



