Leaf Watch 2023: Fall foliage peaking across north Georgia

Peak fall color is right around the corner and we’ve compiled everything you need to know for north Georgia’s 2023 leaf-peeping season.

Autumn started off on a warm note this year, WSB Radio Meteorologist Christina Edwards says, with daytime temperatures that continued to climb into the low to mid 80s throughout early October.

However, as temperatures started to cool, fall colors started to pop. Experts with the Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) say that in northeast Georgia, “cooler temperatures have accelerated fall leaf colors significantly in higher elevations.”

The GFC adds that oaks in particular “have begun to show some colors of yellow, red, and orange and will enter early peak period soon. Yellow birch, hickories, maple, and black gum have all taken on exceptional color but are still not quite in their peak period.

“Sourwood has entered peak period and has one of the longest peak periods.”

GFC experts predict that across northeast Georgia, we can expect fall colors to peak throughout the last week of October for higher elevations and the first two weeks of November for lower elevations.

In northeast Georgia, “you can never go wrong with the Richard B. Russell Scenic Highway in White County,” the GFC says. Another great leaf-peeping spot is located in Rabun County at Black Rock Mountain State Park. “They have picnic tables and a shelter at the overlook which can be great if you pack a lunch,” experts add. “This is also close to the town of Clayton which has many restaurants and shops to visit.”

Throughout north central Georgia, the GFC reports there have been noticeable changes in fall color progression throughout the forests: “Anywhere you drive in the mountains, from 2,000 feet to over 4,000 feet, areas of vibrant and stunning fall foliage can be seen and will not disappoint.”

Experts add, “Vibrant and vivid red displays can be seen from sourwood, maple, and sumac, and dogwood.”

Yellow-poplars, birch, black walnut, and eastern redbud are showing a range of yellow color, “with birch being the species with the most spectacular yellow foliage,” the GFC says. “The river corridors are also displaying some great fall color from birch, yellow-poplar, and maples.”

Forestry experts say that the higher elevations have seen the most substantial color change in the last seven days. “The highest mountain peaks in the state should be in near peak to peak conditions within the next seven-10 days,” the GFC adds.

In north central Georgia, the Russell–Brasstown Scenic Byway that traverses Union and White counties has “numerous overlooks that are displaying some outstanding fall color at this time,” leaf-peeping experts say.

Another excellent route is Wolf Pen Gap Rd., also known as S. R. 180, from U.S.19/129 near Vogel State Park to S.R. 60 near Suches. “You’ll pass by Lake Winfield Scott on this route, where some very spectacular fall color displays can be found,” the GFC confirms.

Here’s a list of fall festivals happening this weekend in north central Georgia:

Gainesville Chicken Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21

Georgia Apple Festival in Ellijay ends this weekend, Oct. 21-22

Gold Rush Days in Dahlonega, Oct. 21-22

Appalachian Brew, Stew, and Que Festival in Hiawassee, Oct. 21-22

Sorghum Festival in Blairsville, Oct. 21-22

Key dates for ‘peak fall color’ according to The Farmers’ Almanac:

Georgia: Oct. 19-Nov. 4

Alabama: Oct. 19-Nov. 4

North Carolina: (Inland) Oct. 12-28; (Coastal) Oct. 19-Nov. 4

South Carolina: Oct. 19-Nov. 4

Tennessee: Oct. 12-28

And WSB Radio’s Ashley Frasca points out that while looking up at the colorful trees this fall, you can’t forget to look down too: “There are some cool, reproductive structures that make folks wonder, ‘where are these coming from?’” Read more from Ashley Frasca, host of Green and Growing on WSB Radio, on some “fun fall identification”.

