Last day for free checked bags on Southwest Airlines

ATLANTA — Today marks the final day Southwest Airlines customers can take advantage of the carrier’s long-standing “Two Bags Fly Free” policy.

Beginning Wednesday, May 28, the airline will begin charging $35 for a first checked bag and $45 for a second, unless the passenger holds a Southwest credit card or has elite status with the airline. The low-cost carrier says the new policy is part of an effort to “drive revenue growth.”

The move represents a shift for Southwest, which has long promoted its lack of baggage fees as a major selling point. In fact, CEO Bob Jordan called the policy a “huge consumer advantage” back in September.

Southwest also plans to end its open seating policy in the first half of next year, according to the airline.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story