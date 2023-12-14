Lake Lanier Islands to host 2 New Year’s Eve parties

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Lake Lanier Islands announced Thursday they are hosting two separate New Year’s Eve parties this year -- one for adults only and another event that is family-friendly.

Organizers will host the kid-friendly event at the resort’s indoor venue, Game Changer, and the adult-only party in the Grand Ballroom at the Legacy Lodge.

“For couples and families seeking a memorable way to flip the calendar page from 2023 to 2024, we invite them to ring in the New Year at Lanier Islands,” Matthew Bowling, Vice President of Islands Management Company, said. “Both parties will showcase a special blend of great entertainment, great service, and great food for which our resort has become so well-known.”

The adult-only party will feature a band, a buffet, an open bar and a champagne toast at midnight.

Margaritaville’s License to Chill Snow Island and Game Changer will both be open on New Year’s Day.

The family-friendly party will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the resort’s indoor playground, which features arcade games, axe throwing, an escape room, a virtual sports bay, challenge golf and a restaurant. The event is timed to coincide with London’s ball drop at 8 p.m. and will feature a balloon drop and a sparkling grape juice toast.

Overnight packages are also available.

