Labor Day travel period underway in Georgia, GDOT and AAA warn

ATLANTA — The Labor Day travel rush is on, and GDOT and AAA are warning drivers to expect heavy traffic across Georgia.

AAA says the best times to travel are before noon Friday and early Saturday morning. GDOT warns the heaviest traffic in metro Atlanta is expected between noon and 8 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

“Labor Day weekend marks one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and our roadside assistance crews are ready to respond swiftly to those in need,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Still, a few proactive measures before heading out can make all the difference.”

AAA responded to more than 383,000 stranded motorists during Labor Day weekend in 2024. This year, officials are urging drivers to take precautions before hitting the road, including checking vehicles in advance to help prevent breakdowns.

“Motorists should note that some lane closures may still remain in place due to safety or emergency considerations,” GDOT officials said.

Atlanta airport officials are also preparing for massive crowds through the holiday travel period. Hartsfield-Jackson officials expect more than 2.3 million passengers through Wednesday, Sept. 3.

AAA’s safety tips for drivers:

Watch your speed: Excessive speed contributes to nearly one-third of fatal crashes.

Excessive speed contributes to nearly one-third of fatal crashes. Avoid distractions: Put down the phone and focus on the road.

Put down the phone and focus on the road. Don’t drive impaired: Use a designated driver or rideshare.

Use a designated driver or rideshare. Rest and stay alert: Fatigued driving can be as dangerous as drunk driving.

Fatigued driving can be as dangerous as drunk driving. Buckle up: Seatbelts save lives on every trip.

If you experience car trouble: