King family to hold celebration of life for Dexter Scott King at Ebenezer Baptist Church

ATLANTA — The King family has announced that the celebration of life plans for Dexter Scott King will take place next month at the church they have called home for decades.

Dexter Scott King died last week at the age of 62 after battling prostate cancer. The King family will host a “candlelight musical experience” at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The event will be open to the public and is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the King family asks that donations be given in his memory to the King Center online or by texting MLKGIVE to 44321.

Dexter Scott King was born on Jan. 30, 1961, the youngest son and third child born to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. Dexter Scott King graduated from Frederick Douglass High School, where he played football, and Morehouse College in Atlanta.

King is survived by his wife of 11 years, Leah Weber, sister Dr. Bernice King, brother Martin Luther King III, and his niece Yolanda Renee King. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister Yolanda King, who died in 2007.

Our partners at Channel 2 spoke with King’s friends who grew up with him in Atlanta. They said that he was kind and noble, and dedicated his life to protecting and furthering his father’s legacy.

Donzaleigh Abernathy can’t help but look back on childhood memories: “I just remember Little Dexter. Who was so full of life and so gentle.”

Her dad, Ralph Abernathy, was one of Martin Luther King Jr.’s closest friends. As the two civil rights leaders worked together, their families grew up together.

