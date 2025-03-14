Jury duty scam targeting the metro Atlanta public is back

ATLANTA, GA — You will receive a phone call. A person impersonating a law enforcement officer will say you missed jury duty and that there is a warrant out for your arrest.

That’s one of the first things Deanna Turner said she heard Wednesday morning when she answered her phone. The person on the phone went on to tell her that she needed to come to the DeKalb County Public Safety Building on Memorial Drive.

She says the person told her they needed to stay on the phone with her while she was driving and directed her to go to a CVS.

That’s when she says she realized something wasn’t right.

The FBI warned Georgians of this scam in February of last year. This notice and the details are almost exactly what Turner experienced.

The Better Business Bureau says they’ve seen hundreds of victims. They say scammers will try to create high pressure situations.

Turner didn’t give over any money, but she hopes sharing her story will help others be on the alert.