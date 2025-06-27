Johns Creek voters to decide on $40M performing arts center this November

The Johns Creek City Council voted on Thursday night to approve a $40 million bond referendum for the project, officially putting the decision in the hands of voters this November.

The proposed project has been a topic of discussion for more than a decade. In an interview with Channel 2 Action News, John Bradberry called the effort a long time in the making.

“It’s something that has been dreamed about, investigated, analyzed, and studied for the last 10 years,” Bradberry said.

If approved, the city would contribute an additional $20 million to help cover the full cost of the project. While supporters say the center could be a cultural and economic boost, some city leaders have raised concerns about funding.

“Historically, all government projects have been under-funded or by the time they are executed, the bill is far from what the original contemplation was,” said Councilman Bob Erramilli.

City officials say Johns Creek’s finances remain strong, but the ultimate decision will be up to voters this fall.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story