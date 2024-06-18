Jack in the Box to open 15 restaurants in Georgia (File Photo) (Eric Broder Van Dyke/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, Ga. — West Coast staple Jack in the Box is coming to Georgia.

According to Verdict Food Service, the restaurant chain will open 15 restaurants across the state.

The company has not announced which cities will get Jack in the Box restaurants, but according to Verdict Food Service, the chain will focus on “burgeoning markets such as Augusta, Macon and Savannah.”

Jack in the Box’s menu includes burgers, chicken sandwiches, tacos, milkshakes, breakfast items and late-night snacks.

“This new franchise commitment represents a significant step forward in our strategic expansion across the southeastern US,” chief development officer Tim Linderman said. “With the addition of new franchise commitments, we’re excited to bring our craveable 24/7 menu to even more communities.

“Georgia’s thriving business environment and strong consumer base make it a perfect fit for our continued growth.”

Jack in the Box is headquartered in San Diego, California and has restaurants in 22 states.

