Is Georgia the worst state to drive in for 2024?

ATLANTA — A new study on driving and traffic conditions for the United States aimed to find which states are the worst for drivers.

Atlanta-area traffic is famous for being a slog, so how much of an impact did that have on Georgia’s overall ranking? Did it make Georgia one of the worst places in the U.S. to drive?

Short answer? No.

According to WalletHub’s best and worst states to drive in for 2024, Georgia is actually the second-best place to drive in the whole country, only beaten out by Iowa.

Still, the study didn’t say the Peach State was second-best at everything. Instead, it ranked higher, and lower, depending on what traffic factor was measured.

Georgia’s best scores were for its cost of ownership and maintenance for having a vehicle and access to vehicles and maintenance.

“Everyone knows the nightmare scenario of not being able to find a gas station when you’re on empty – but Georgia has the most gas stations and the ninth-most alternative fuel stations in the country per capita,” WalletHub said. “To top things off, owning a car can be pretty cheap in Georgia. Georgians have the third-lowest auto maintenance costs and gas prices in the country.”

As of Friday, AAA showed Georgia’s average price per gallon was $2.96 for regular unleaded, compared to the national average of $3.08.

However, the state scored lowest when it came to overall traffic and infrastructure, and safety rank.