Peach Pass reversing southbound lanes to help those fleeing Hurricane Milton

ATLANTA — Peach Pass is shifting some of its southbound lanes into northbound lanes to help those fleeing Hurricane Milton get through the area quickly.

Parts of Florida are under a mandatory evacuation order and many others are leaving as a precaution as Hurricane Milton moves closer to making landfall later this week.

Many of those people are heading north into Georgia and through Atlanta, so Peach Pass wants to help them move through as well as keep normal traffic flowing.

To do so, the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes will only north until further notice.

Please be advised of the following operational adjustment to the I-75 South Metro Express Lanes. #HenryCounty #HurricaneMilton pic.twitter.com/JFJqcaRXHF — PeachPassGA (@PeachPassGA) October 7, 2024

