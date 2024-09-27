Hurricane Helene: What to know if your home is damaged and you need to make an insurance claim

ATLANTA — Hurricane Helene is expected to make landfall early Friday morning. Many homes across Georgia and metro Atlanta could suffer damage in the next 24 hours.

So, what should you do if your home gets damaged?

Insurance Public Adjuster Jennifer Campbell says that starts with familiarizing yourself with your insurance policy. You should know what your deductible and your coverage limits are.

“Before filing a claim, do you even have enough damage to file a claim? Sometimes people will come by and say you have a claim here and you don’t know your policy and maybe you don’t have that kind of coverage. It happens more often than you think,” Campbell said.

She also suggests grabbing your phone or camera and taking pictures of your home and roof before there is any damage.

“Definitely go outside and take pictures of your home. That’s a big deal. You want to know what it looks like before the storm. Because, you know, when you have a claim here in Georgia, it’s your responsibility to prove the loss,” Campbell said.

Georgia Commissioner of Insurance and Fire Safety John King said that within hours of the storm, contractors, roofers and others will be knocking on doors in areas hit hardest. He says homeowners need to slow down and take their time before signing any contracts.

“You’re being pulled emotionally; you want to get back your life together and I urge people not to make those snap decisions. Only make any necessary repairs to prevent further damage. Take your time. Wait,” King said.

King says his agency’s criminal investigators will be heading to the hardest hit areas of the state on Friday watching for any wrongdoing and providing guidance for homeowners.

“If there’s an area that’s been affected significantly, we will help set up claims villages where we bring insurance companies to these areas to facilitate the claims process,” King said.