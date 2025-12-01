Hotel Phoenix opens as first boutique stay in Centennial Yards

ATLANTA — Downtown Atlanta’s Centennial Yards is getting its first hotel as Hotel Phoenix opens its doors December 1.

General Manager Martin Wormull says the boutique hotel is designed to reflect the area’s history before the fire of 1864. “Just as Atlanta burned from the ashes, the hotel represents the rise of a new era for downtown,” he said.

The 18-story hotel features 292 guest rooms, more than 15,000 square feet of event space, and Zephyr, a restaurant blending French and Southern cuisine. Wormull says the hotel includes “about 40 commission pieces from local and regional artists,” as well as other creative touches from Atlanta locals, including artwork and doormen’s uniforms.

Hotel Phoenix is the first business to open in the $5 billion redevelopment of the area formerly known as The Gulch. Wormull says he’s excited to be among the first tenants, adding, “This part of the city will go through a tremendous change in the coming years.”

Food and beverage offerings will also tie into the hotel’s sister locations in places such as Belgium and Japan. Several more Centennial Yards projects are expected to be completed before the FIFA World Cup arrives next summer.

Wormull says the hotel’s name reflects Atlanta’s iconic symbol, noting it “embodies the spirit of the city,” and its long history of rising from the ashes.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.